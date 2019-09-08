Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,581. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $849.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $57,136.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,413.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,535 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $30,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,568.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,496 shares of company stock worth $89,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,795,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.