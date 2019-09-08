Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 529,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,156. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

