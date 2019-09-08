Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Spotify Technology from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Spotify Technology to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

