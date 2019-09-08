Square (NYSE:SQ) Given a $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) received a $100.00 price objective from investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.69.

Square stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 4,674,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,047. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 3.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,495,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 376.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Square by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Square by 46.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 14.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

