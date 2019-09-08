SSI Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 227,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 321,295 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,406,000 after purchasing an additional 737,434 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,058,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,673,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,424 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

