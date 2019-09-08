SSI Investment Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 16,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,360. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

