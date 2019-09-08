Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,946.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $195,334.00 and approximately $2,946.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00591268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004906 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 788,810 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

