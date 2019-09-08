Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Investec reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

