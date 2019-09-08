Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Stars Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 1,179,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.00.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. Stars Group’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stars Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,736,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stars Group by 2,311.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 398,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 381,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

