Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Buy

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

CNP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

