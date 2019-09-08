Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Liquid, CoinTiger and Radar Relay. Storj has a market cap of $20.55 million and $1.17 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, ABCC, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Liquid, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, Liqui, Radar Relay, IDAX, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

