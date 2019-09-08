STRAKS Market Cap Achieves $55,799.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $55,799.00 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,420.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.01736953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.02931672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00741780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008995 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

