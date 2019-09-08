Stratis Price Tops $0.38 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $38.09 million and $1.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005763 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00068516 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,477,606 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Poloniex, Binance, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

