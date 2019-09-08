Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $44,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.40. 672,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,402. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.47 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.