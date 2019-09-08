Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0372

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $375,176.00 and $2,200.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00746743 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005474 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003817 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 18,978,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,089,780 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.