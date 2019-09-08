Swing Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,966.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Swing has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $95,966.00 and $470.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.