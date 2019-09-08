Swisscoin Trading Up 2% This Week (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Swisscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Swisscoin has a total market cap of $958,434.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002696 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00146889 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,423.65 or 0.99806794 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000535 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Swisscoin Coin Profile

Swisscoin (CRYPTO:SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,407,825 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community. The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

