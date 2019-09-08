Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

TSM opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

