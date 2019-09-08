Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Target worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,899 shares of company stock worth $8,653,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $120.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

