TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

TTGT stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.25 million, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.76. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,923 shares in the company, valued at $912,719.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,025.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 155.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 924.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 262.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

