Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $318.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $323.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $3,005,135.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,507.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $1,818,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,202.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,610 shares of company stock worth $5,478,592. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,703,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

