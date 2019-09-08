Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn comprises 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,325,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,422,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,025 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 227,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,903. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

