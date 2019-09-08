TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TESS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

