The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,829 shares of company stock worth $92,815,343 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

