Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,300,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.05. 1,894,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,431. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

