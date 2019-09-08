Third Point LLC Buys New Holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Parsons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,880,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,862,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,488,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,708,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Parsons stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 142,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,911. Parsons Corp has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $989.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.