Third Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Third Point LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 8.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $741,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 1,705,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,318. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.