Third Point LLC Makes New $131.10 Million Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,100,000. Centene comprises 1.5% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.60% of Centene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,316,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 229,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,221. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

