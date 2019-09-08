Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 12.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 43.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 167.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 164,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the first quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

ENIA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 971,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,657. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

