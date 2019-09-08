Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.09% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $85,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $368,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $723.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

