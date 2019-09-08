Thomas White International Ltd. Has $12.99 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 2.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.