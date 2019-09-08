Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,880,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,306,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,978 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock remained flat at $$2.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,321. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

