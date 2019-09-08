Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBD stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 376,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.52. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

