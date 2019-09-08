Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $349,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Textron by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Textron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,426 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 19.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.