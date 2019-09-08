Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BP by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 506,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BP by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 243,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,366. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.