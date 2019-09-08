Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 624,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

