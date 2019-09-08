Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

