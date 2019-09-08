Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,012,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 461.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 831,898 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 41.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 627,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 185,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.68. 6,056,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,896. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -193.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

