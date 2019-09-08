Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $78.13. 2,992,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.