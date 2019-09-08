Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 15,770 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,484,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

