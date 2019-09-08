Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 183 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,208. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.