Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 47,619 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Albemarle worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 1,007,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,794. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.