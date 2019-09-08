Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 451,651 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,743,000 after purchasing an additional 894,151 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.70. 3,791,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $2,981,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,835,462 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

