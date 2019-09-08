Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 182,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,155,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,775. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

