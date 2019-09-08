Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 489,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,706,000 after purchasing an additional 418,717 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 208.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,131,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 686,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,284.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 299,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.75. 176,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.