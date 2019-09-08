Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.