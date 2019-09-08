Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,212,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 271,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.11. 571,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,978. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

