Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 72.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 780,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

