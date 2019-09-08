Tiverton Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 86,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE:AGN traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.78. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.