Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. 2,104,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,662. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

